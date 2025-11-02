Shein Under Scrutiny: Childlike Sex Dolls Removed After French Watchdog Alert

Chinese online retailer Shein has come under increased scrutiny after removing childlike sex dolls from its website, following identification by France's consumer watchdog, the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Control (DGCCRF). The DGCCRF had flagged these items, along with adult-themed dolls, drawing attention to Shein's content oversight issues.

The watchdog stated concerns over the potential exposure of minors to pornographic content due to insufficient filtering measures on Shein's platform. Shein responded to Reuters, emphasizing its commitment to removing inappropriate products and reaffirming a zero-tolerance policy for content that breaches corporate or legal norms.

Despite the controversy, Shein plans to strengthen its presence in France by opening its first physical store in Paris at the Bazar de l'Hôtel de Ville (BVH) this Wednesday. The company faces criticism from traditional French retailers accusing it of destabilizing the market with its competitively low pricing strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)