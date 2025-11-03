Tesla's European Struggle: Sinking Sales Amidst Fierce EV Competition

Tesla's sales have sharply declined across several European nations, signaling ongoing challenges for the U.S. electric vehicle maker in the continent. Countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands reported significant drops in October sales figures.

While Tesla's registrations fell, the EV market in Europe surged with a 119% increase in fully-electric and plug-in hybrid models industry-wide. The dip in Tesla's sales is largely due to an influx of new EV models from both traditional manufacturers and ambitious Chinese newcomers.

Despite the struggles in numerous markets, Tesla continues to lead in Norway, where nearly all new cars sold are EVs. The company's reduced sales figures are reportedly influenced by consumer backlash against CEO Elon Musk's political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)