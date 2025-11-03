Left Menu

Tesla's European Struggle: Sinking Sales Amidst Fierce EV Competition

Tesla's sales significantly dropped in several European countries including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands in October. The decline is attributed to intense competition from new EV models, both from legacy automakers and Chinese brands. Despite this, Tesla remains Norway's leading automaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:09 IST
Tesla's European Struggle: Sinking Sales Amidst Fierce EV Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla's sales have sharply declined across several European nations, signaling ongoing challenges for the U.S. electric vehicle maker in the continent. Countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands reported significant drops in October sales figures.

While Tesla's registrations fell, the EV market in Europe surged with a 119% increase in fully-electric and plug-in hybrid models industry-wide. The dip in Tesla's sales is largely due to an influx of new EV models from both traditional manufacturers and ambitious Chinese newcomers.

Despite the struggles in numerous markets, Tesla continues to lead in Norway, where nearly all new cars sold are EVs. The company's reduced sales figures are reportedly influenced by consumer backlash against CEO Elon Musk's political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025