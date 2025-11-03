Hyderabad: A Rising Global Powerhouse for Financial Innovation
Vanguard has inaugurated its Global Value Centre in Hyderabad, adding to the city's reputation as a hub for technological and financial innovation. With over $12.5 trillion in assets, Vanguard joins other global financial leaders to bolster Hyderabad's status as a leading innovation and technology hub.
On Monday, Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the latest Global Value Centre of Vanguard, one of the leading investment management firms worldwide, in Hyderabad.
This newly launched centre will focus on engineering excellence, cloud modernisation, data analytics, and cybersecurity. It also includes collaborative labs to expedite innovation across Vanguard's digital frameworks, according to a press release.
With Vanguard, Hyderabad now hosts all seven of the world's top asset management giants, underlining the city's prominence as a global innovation hub for technology and finance.
