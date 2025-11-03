Hinduja Group's Rs 20,000 Crore Investment to Transform Andhra Pradesh into Green Energy Hub

The Hinduja Group has announced a strategic investment plan of Rs 20,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The plan was finalized after a meeting between the conglomerate's top executives and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, in London.

Key initiatives include expanding the Visakhapatnam power plant, establishing renewable energy projects, and manufacturing electric vehicles. These efforts aim to enhance the state's renewable energy and electric mobility sectors.

The investment promises significant employment opportunities and aims to make Andhra Pradesh a green energy hub. Additionally, the Chief Minister discussed potential aerospace and semiconductor investments with various global companies.

