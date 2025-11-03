Hinduja Group's Rs 20,000 Crore Investment to Transform Andhra Pradesh into Green Energy Hub
Hinduja Group plans a Rs 20,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh, focusing on energy and transport sectors. The investment includes expanding a power plant, establishing renewable projects, and building an EV ecosystem with charging infrastructure. The collaboration aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in green energy and electric mobility.
The Hinduja Group has announced a strategic investment plan of Rs 20,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The plan was finalized after a meeting between the conglomerate's top executives and Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, in London.
Key initiatives include expanding the Visakhapatnam power plant, establishing renewable energy projects, and manufacturing electric vehicles. These efforts aim to enhance the state's renewable energy and electric mobility sectors.
The investment promises significant employment opportunities and aims to make Andhra Pradesh a green energy hub. Additionally, the Chief Minister discussed potential aerospace and semiconductor investments with various global companies.
