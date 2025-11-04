Left Menu

Cognizant Boosts AI Integration with Anthropic's Claude

Cognizant is utilizing Anthropic's 'Claude' language models to advance AI transformations for enterprise clients. This collaboration focuses on optimizing coding, documentation, and scaling AI adoption through Cognizant's engineering platforms, while providing AI resources to over 350,000 associates across key functions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:25 IST
Cognizant, a prominent IT firm listed on Nasdaq, has announced the deployment of Anthropic's 'Claude' to assist enterprise clients and internal teams in advancing from AI experimentation to tangible business results.

The initiative will see 'Claude' integrated into 350,000 roles across various functions, enhancing coding tasks, documentation, and DevOps workflows. Cognizant will leverage these AI tools within its platforms to promote widespread AI adoption and modernization efforts for its clients.

The strategy involves aligning Cognizant's software and platform offerings with Anthropic's capabilities, facilitating the integration of AI with existing technologies while managing performance, risk, and expenditures effectively.

