Cognizant Boosts AI Integration with Anthropic's Claude

Cognizant, a prominent IT firm listed on Nasdaq, has announced the deployment of Anthropic's 'Claude' to assist enterprise clients and internal teams in advancing from AI experimentation to tangible business results.

The initiative will see 'Claude' integrated into 350,000 roles across various functions, enhancing coding tasks, documentation, and DevOps workflows. Cognizant will leverage these AI tools within its platforms to promote widespread AI adoption and modernization efforts for its clients.

The strategy involves aligning Cognizant's software and platform offerings with Anthropic's capabilities, facilitating the integration of AI with existing technologies while managing performance, risk, and expenditures effectively.