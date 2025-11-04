Left Menu

Tsalla Aerospace Secures Funding to Revolutionize Unmanned Systems

Bengaluru-based Tsalla Aerospace has raised USD 1 million in its first external funding round, led by Sunny Stalnaker and supported by SIDBI and iDEX grants. The company, incubated at IISc, is developing AI Pilots for autonomous drones, aiming to expand globally with a USD 8 million Seed Round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:23 IST
Tsalla Aerospace Secures Funding to Revolutionize Unmanned Systems

Bengaluru's deep-tech pioneer, Tsalla Aerospace, has garnered USD 1 million in its inaugural external funding round. Leading the investment is Sunny Stalnaker, Executive Vice President of ASML, a top player in semiconductor technology.

This funding is not just monetary; it signals significant support from industry leaders and institutions like the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Furthermore, equity-free grants from the Ministry of Defence's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) enhance this endorsement, aligning with India's strategic tech goals.

Founded in 2019, Tsalla Aerospace, nurtured at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), is breaking ground with hardware-agnostic AI Pilots. These innovations enable drones to function independently without GPS, crucial for defence projects with the Indian Navy and Army. The company plans to raise USD 8 million in its next funding phase to scale globally, focusing on cutting-edge unmanned systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025