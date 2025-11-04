Tsalla Aerospace Secures Funding to Revolutionize Unmanned Systems

Bengaluru's deep-tech pioneer, Tsalla Aerospace, has garnered USD 1 million in its inaugural external funding round. Leading the investment is Sunny Stalnaker, Executive Vice President of ASML, a top player in semiconductor technology.

This funding is not just monetary; it signals significant support from industry leaders and institutions like the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). Furthermore, equity-free grants from the Ministry of Defence's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) enhance this endorsement, aligning with India's strategic tech goals.

Founded in 2019, Tsalla Aerospace, nurtured at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), is breaking ground with hardware-agnostic AI Pilots. These innovations enable drones to function independently without GPS, crucial for defence projects with the Indian Navy and Army. The company plans to raise USD 8 million in its next funding phase to scale globally, focusing on cutting-edge unmanned systems.

