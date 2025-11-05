Stock Market Jitters: Big Banks Warn of Looming Correction

U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday as concerns over inflated valuations prompted warnings from major banks about a possible market correction. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow all closed in negative territory after Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs executives hinted at a looming bubble, largely fueled by recent AI market excitement.

Tech shares took the hardest hit on the Nasdaq, especially among the so-called 'Magnificent Seven' AI-linked companies. Investors are closely watching the market reactions to upcoming earnings reports from Advanced Micro Devices and Super Micro Computer for signs of sustained AI-driven growth.

Amidst the stock market jitters, the U.S. government shutdown looms as it nears a record duration, with traders increasingly relying on private data like ADP's employment index. Meanwhile, local elections and Federal Reserve policy developments remain under the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)