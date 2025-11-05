Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Plummet Amid Fears of Market Valuation Bubble

U.S. stocks dropped sharply as major banks warned of a potential market correction. The S&P 500 hit record highs, fueled by AI growth, but concerns over stretched valuations emerged. Market apprehensions intensified due to geopolitical tensions and the U.S. government shutdown impacting economic data flows.

Updated: 05-11-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks experienced a significant downturn on Tuesday after major financial institutions raised alarms about potential valuation bubbles in equity markets. Concerns were fueled by the S&P 500's climb to record highs powered by artificial intelligence gains.

The CEOs of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs contributed to fears of an impending market correction, with tech shares taking a particularly hard hit on the Nasdaq. JPMorgan Chase's CEO highlighted geopolitical tensions as a factor exacerbating market risks.

Adding to the market volatility, the U.S. government's extended shutdown created uncertainty over economic data availability, leading investors to scrutinize private reports closely. Meanwhile, regional elections in New York, New Jersey, and Virginia added to the political landscape's complexity.

