Australia's Bold Move: Teen Social Media Ban Extended

In a pioneering move, Australia's internet watchdog has expanded its groundbreaking teen social media ban to incorporate platforms like Reddit and Kick. The initiative may grow to include more sites if they primarily facilitate social interaction.

Starting December 10, social media companies could face fines of up to A$49.5 million (USD 32 million) for failing to prevent users under 16. The eSafety Commissioner emphasized that firms should reassess whether they qualify as 'age-restricted social media platforms' with any changes in features or usage.

Larger platforms like Facebook and TikTok are already on the list, but the dynamic nature of technology means the list isn't static. As new platforms arise or current ones adjust their purposes, the regulator will reconsider their inclusion. Despite some exclusions, safety assurances remain a priority, said eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant.