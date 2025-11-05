Asian Markets Reel from Tech Selloff, Triggering Global Financial Jitters

Asian stock markets experienced a steep dive on Wednesday, echoing a tech-led selloff from Wall Street that spurred fears over inflated valuations. Notable declines were observed in Japan and South Korea, with Tokyo's Nikkei falling 4.6%, wiping away nearly 7% of the gains from its recent record high.

Investors across the region are taking a cautious approach, reflected in the 1.2% drop in the MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. This downturn marked the most significant loss since last April. Futures for major indices in the U.S. and Europe also reported declines, underscoring global market concerns.

Despite the turmoil, Chinese shares maintained relative stability, while the yen and bonds showed firmer standings. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin experienced fluctuations, and commodities like gold saw a slight rebound. The market environment remains tense as investors weigh the prospects of sustained growth amid economic uncertainties.