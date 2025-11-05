Left Menu

Asian Markets Reel from Tech Selloff, Triggering Global Financial Jitters

Asian stocks tumbled amid heightened market volatility following a tech-driven selloff on Wall Street. The plunge impacted Japanese and South Korean markets significantly. Concerns about stretched valuations and the sustainability of recent market rallies intensified, as investors reassessed risks and potential overvaluations in tech shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:43 IST
Asian Markets Reel from Tech Selloff, Triggering Global Financial Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets experienced a steep dive on Wednesday, echoing a tech-led selloff from Wall Street that spurred fears over inflated valuations. Notable declines were observed in Japan and South Korea, with Tokyo's Nikkei falling 4.6%, wiping away nearly 7% of the gains from its recent record high.

Investors across the region are taking a cautious approach, reflected in the 1.2% drop in the MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. This downturn marked the most significant loss since last April. Futures for major indices in the U.S. and Europe also reported declines, underscoring global market concerns.

Despite the turmoil, Chinese shares maintained relative stability, while the yen and bonds showed firmer standings. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar and Bitcoin experienced fluctuations, and commodities like gold saw a slight rebound. The market environment remains tense as investors weigh the prospects of sustained growth amid economic uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

 India
2
Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

 India
3
Zohran Mamdani: Breaking Barriers to Transform New York City

Zohran Mamdani: Breaking Barriers to Transform New York City

 Global
4
Four of family killed as bike collides with truck amid dense fog in UP's Bahraich: Police.

Four of family killed as bike collides with truck amid dense fog in UP's Bah...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025