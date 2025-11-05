North Korea's Potential Nuclear Test and Spy Satellite Plans

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, may soon execute a nuclear test at the country's Punggye-ri facility, according to the Yonhap News Agency, which cited insights from South Korea's Defense Intelligence Agency.

In addition to potential nuclear developments, North Korea appears to be in the midst of preparations for launching additional spy satellites. These efforts are reportedly supported technically by Russia, aiming to achieve higher resolution reconnaissance capabilities than existing satellites.

Despite these significant developments, the Defense Intelligence Agency remains unreachable for immediate commentary, as the world closely monitors North Korea's strategic moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)