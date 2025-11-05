Asian Markets Rebound Amid U.S. Valuation Concerns

Asian markets showed signs of recovery on Wednesday, bouncing back despite a significant tech-driven selloff in the U.S., where investor concerns over inflated valuations rattled traders.

The Japanese market's major index, after plummeting nearly 7% from Tuesday's record high, ended with a 2.8% decline. South Korea's shares faced a similar pattern, dropping by 6.2% before closing 3% down. A widespread decline also affected Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, with a notable 2.3% drop prompting echoes of the market's response to tariff announcements earlier this year.

Investor caution was observed as prominent Wall Street CEOs raised doubts about the sustainability of current stock valuations. Amid this volatility, Bitcoin and gold displayed fluctuating trends, while oil prices and currencies reflected broader economic uncertainties. Concerns linger about future corrections, especially as AI enthusiasm stirs memories of past speculative bubbles.

