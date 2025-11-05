Left Menu

Asia's Stock Markets Sway Amid Valuation Fears and Volatility Spike

Asian stock markets experienced intense volatility with sharp selloffs due to valuation concerns following Wall Street tumbles. Japanese and South Korean markets faced significant declines, mirroring fears of overstretched equity valuations amid surges in enthusiasm for generative AI. Investors are skittish, reflecting concerns of potential market corrections.

Updated: 05-11-2025 12:47 IST
Asian stock markets experienced turbulence on Wednesday as traders grappled with a significant selloff fueled by valuation fears, leading to heightened volatility levels unseen in months. The downturn on Wall Street triggered aggressive selling, notably impacting Japanese and South Korean exchanges, where stocks recently on a steep upward trajectory faced harsh reversals.

Though the selling pressure eased later in the Asian afternoon, the dramatic shifts highlighted investor anxiety. Tokyo's stock index saw a near 7% drop from a record peak on Tuesday, recovering partially to close 2.8% lower. South Korean stocks followed suit, dipping by as much as 6.2% before recuperating to a 2.9% downfall.

The broader MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan fell sharply by 2.3%, its most significant slide since a tariff announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump in April. The unrest in stock markets reflects underlying jitters as overly high valuations are causing traders to book profits, especially in sectors like AI, warning of potential corrections ahead.

