China's Bold Push for AI Chip Dominance

In a decisive move to cut reliance on foreign technology, the Chinese government has ordered that new state-funded data center projects use only domestically-made artificial intelligence chips. Sources revealed this strategic shift as part of a broader initiative to bolster China's self-sufficiency in AI technology.

The decision comes amidst continuing trade frictions between Washington and Beijing, highlighting China's pursuit to dominate the global AI chip market. This new directive is set to impact major foreign players like Nvidia, which has historically held a significant share of the Chinese market.

While domestic competitors, including Huawei, stand to gain from this policy shift, the broader implications could widen the tech divide with the U.S., affecting Chinese access to cutting-edge computing power. The situation underscores the complexities of global technology supply chains amid escalating geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)