Left Menu

Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission

China's Shenzhou-20 spacecraft delayed its return mission due to possible space debris impact. The China Manned Space Agency is conducting an impact analysis. The incident underscores the growing danger of space debris and highlights the need for improved international coordination and safety measures in space travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:46 IST
Space Debris Threatens China's Shenzhou-20 Return Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft has postponed its return journey to Earth following a potential impact by space debris, China's human spaceflight agency announced. The situation presents a unique risk that may affect operations at China's Tiangong Space Station.

The prevalence of space debris poses an increasing threat to space missions. Known as space junk, this debris includes discarded spacecraft components floating in space, risking collisions with active satellites. The Shenzhou program regularly transports Chinese astronauts to Tiangong for six-month assignments, where collision damage repairs are part of their duties.

This incident is unprecedented as previous delays, such as the Shenzhou-19 return mission affected by weather, were unrelated to debris. If Shenzhou-20 cannot be repaired at Tiangong, contingencies are in place, including using Shenzhou-21 for crew return or deploying a backup craft from Jiuquan. This underscores the urgent need for global cooperation to effectively manage space traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

 Global
2
Microsoft Boosts Data Sovereignty with In-Country AI Processing Plans

Microsoft Boosts Data Sovereignty with In-Country AI Processing Plans

 India
3
Young Indians Harness Credit to Fuel Personal and Professional Growth

Young Indians Harness Credit to Fuel Personal and Professional Growth

 India
4
Germany Takes Action Against Extremist Muslim Groups: A Crackdown on Threats to Democracy

Germany Takes Action Against Extremist Muslim Groups: A Crackdown on Threats...

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025