GCC Leadership: Hyderabad and Bengaluru at the Helm

Leadership roles in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are predominantly based in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, India. These cities account for nearly 70% of such roles. The report highlights an acute skill shortage in emerging tech areas, with roles in AI and LLM engineering showing a significant gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:55 IST
In the ever-evolving landscape of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have emerged as dominant hubs for leadership roles, according to a recent report by Quess Corp. These two cities together account for a staggering 70% of GCC leadership positions across the nation.

The "India's GCC- IT Talent Trends 2025" report highlights that Hyderabad leads with a 42% growth in requisitions year-on-year, alongside a competitive premium. Meanwhile, Bengaluru serves as the largest talent pool, with costs 8-10% above the market average. Chennai is gaining traction for finance and risk-oriented work, exhibiting high retention rates of 94% among tier I cities.

The report also underscores a troubling skill scarcity in technology sectors, particularly in roles involving AI, cybersecurity, and FinOps, revealing a 50% gap in AI roles. This shortage impacts recruitment timelines and efficiency, especially in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Quess Corp's CEO, Kapil Joshi, remarked that the focus has shifted to capability creation, with half of new mandates centered on AI, data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

