Left Menu

MoEngage Secures $100M to Boost Global Expansion

MoEngage, a software-as-a-service platform, raised $100 million in a funding round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and A91 Partners. The funding aims to accelerate technology development and expansion in North America and further boost MoEngage's global market presence. The company plans to grow its customer success teams to support this expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:37 IST
MoEngage Secures $100M to Boost Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Software-as-a-service platform MoEngage has successfully secured $100 million through a funding round spearheaded by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and A91 Partners, with aims to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its footprint across North America.

Currently, MoEngage employs over 800 individuals, 75% of whom are stationed in India. The recent funding injection brings the company's total fundraising efforts past the $250 million mark.

The infusion of capital is set to expedite innovation in MoEngage's Customer Engagement Platform, enabling marketing and product teams at B2C brands to launch targeted campaigns and drive conversions utilizing AI. The company also plans to bolster its presence in North America and EMEA by expanding its go-to-market and customer success teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations with Strong Rebuttal

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations with Strong Rebuttal

 India
2
Haryana Election Controversy: Allegations and Denials

Haryana Election Controversy: Allegations and Denials

 India
3
Arrest of Former Israeli Military Legal Chief Sparks Controversy

Arrest of Former Israeli Military Legal Chief Sparks Controversy

 Israel
4
Maharashtra Commission Criticizes Hospital's Lax Response to Harassment Complaint

Maharashtra Commission Criticizes Hospital's Lax Response to Harassment Comp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025