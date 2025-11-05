MoEngage Secures $100M to Boost Global Expansion

Software-as-a-service platform MoEngage has successfully secured $100 million through a funding round spearheaded by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and A91 Partners, with aims to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its footprint across North America.

Currently, MoEngage employs over 800 individuals, 75% of whom are stationed in India. The recent funding injection brings the company's total fundraising efforts past the $250 million mark.

The infusion of capital is set to expedite innovation in MoEngage's Customer Engagement Platform, enabling marketing and product teams at B2C brands to launch targeted campaigns and drive conversions utilizing AI. The company also plans to bolster its presence in North America and EMEA by expanding its go-to-market and customer success teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)