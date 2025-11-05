Stock Futures Dip Amid AI Valuation Concerns and Economic Data Anticipation

U.S. stock index futures declined on Wednesday morning, marking the second consecutive day of retreat from AI-linked stocks due to growing concerns over inflated valuations. Investors are also keenly awaiting economic data to gauge the health of the U.S. labor market.

By early morning, Dow E-minis had dropped 28 points, S&P 500 E-minis were down 18.75 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell by 115.75 points. Despite being at all-time highs in late October, Wall Street's major indexes have shown vulnerability as warnings of a pullback from bank CEOs and hedge funds loom over the AI-focused market.

The S&P 500's recent trading at 23.3 times forward earnings underscores its heightened valuation. The U.S. government's record-breaking shutdown and key employment figures further complicate the economic landscape, while corporate earnings remain a crucial factor for market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)