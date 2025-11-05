France Suspends Shein Over Sale of Sex Dolls and Weapons
France has taken steps to suspend Shein after finding sex dolls and weapons on its platform. The suspension follows public outcry and demands for compliance with French laws. Shein has responded by banning certain products and temporarily suspending its marketplace in France for review.
France initiated a suspension of online retailer Shein on Wednesday due to the discovery of childlike sex dolls and weapons on its site, coinciding with the opening of Shein's first Paris shop.
The French government aims to suspend Shein until it complies with local regulations. In response, Shein sanctioned offending sellers and enacted a global ban on sex dolls, while temporarily suspending its French marketplace to boost compliance.
Commerce Minister Serge Papin condemned the sale of illegal items and lawmaker Antoine Vermorel-Marques highlighted banned products like brass knuckles on Shein's site. France's finance ministry asserted that if non-compliance persists, it would shut down Shein's entire French website.
