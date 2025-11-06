Left Menu

Nishant Batra Joins Synergy Quantum as Strategic Advisor in Quantum Secure Revolution

Nishant Batra, former Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of Nokia, partners with Synergy Quantum as a Shareholder and Strategic Advisor. He aims to advance the global leader’s mission of developing the world's most secure quantum networks, enabling safe communication for governments and enterprises amidst the quantum revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:27 IST
In a landmark move for quantum technology, Synergy Quantum welcomes Nishant Batra, ex-Nokia Chief Strategy Officer, as a Shareholder and Strategic Advisor. His role is pivotal in pushing forward the company's mission of building secure quantum networks, crucial for government and enterprise communication infrastructures.

Batra, renowned for his strategic prowess in telecom, relinquished his Nokia position to assist Synergy Quantum in spearheading the midstream layer of the quantum value chain. This layer is essential for maintaining secure communication networks as the quantum revolution integrates with AI technology.

Synergy Quantum's collaborations with global entities like C-DoT and CERT-In, and their strides in quantum-secure infrastructure, position them as a key player. Batra's addition signals an acceleration in the deployment of these secure networks, a necessity for modern digital sovereignty.

