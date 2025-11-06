Nishant Batra Joins Synergy Quantum as Strategic Advisor in Quantum Secure Revolution

In a landmark move for quantum technology, Synergy Quantum welcomes Nishant Batra, ex-Nokia Chief Strategy Officer, as a Shareholder and Strategic Advisor. His role is pivotal in pushing forward the company's mission of building secure quantum networks, crucial for government and enterprise communication infrastructures.

Batra, renowned for his strategic prowess in telecom, relinquished his Nokia position to assist Synergy Quantum in spearheading the midstream layer of the quantum value chain. This layer is essential for maintaining secure communication networks as the quantum revolution integrates with AI technology.

Synergy Quantum's collaborations with global entities like C-DoT and CERT-In, and their strides in quantum-secure infrastructure, position them as a key player. Batra's addition signals an acceleration in the deployment of these secure networks, a necessity for modern digital sovereignty.

