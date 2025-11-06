Left Menu

Tesla's Big Move: Haryana Invites Electric Giant for Manufacturing Hub

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini invites Tesla to set up a plant in Haryana, emphasizing state’s support for electric vehicles and industrial investment. Haryana’s EV policy offers incentives, infrastructure, and business-friendly environment, aiming to make Tesla vehicles more affordable for India and accelerate local technological development.

Chandigarh | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:03 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its industrial landscape, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended an official invitation to electric vehicle giant Tesla. The government is keen on setting up a Tesla manufacturing plant in the state, promising robust support to promote electric vehicles and attract considerable industrial investment.

Saini highlighted the state's rapidly growing leadership in the electric vehicle sector, presenting Tesla representatives with the Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy. He asserted that a Tesla plant would not only enhance the automaker's sales but also make their vehicles more accessible and affordable for Indian consumers.

The Haryana government's offer includes enticing incentives, top-notch infrastructure, and a business-friendly environment, aiming to transform the state into an investment and innovation hub. Additionally, Tesla's prospective presence is expected to accelerate industrial growth and technological development significantly.

