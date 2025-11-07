Cyber Breach Hits Washington Post via Oracle Software

The Washington Post has disclosed its involvement as a victim in a widespread cyber breach associated with Oracle software. In a statement issued Thursday, the publication acknowledged being impacted by the breach affecting the Oracle E-Business Suite platform.

The newspaper's disclosure follows claims by the notorious ransomware group CL0P, which noted the Washington Post as among its targets on its website. Neither CL0P nor Oracle provided immediate comments on the issue. The CL0P hacking group is renowned for publicizing its victims to compel them into paying ransoms. Allegations suggest they are central to a major cybercriminal offensive affecting Oracle's E-Business Suite, utilized for key business operations by clients.

Last month, Google indicated that more than 100 businesses could be affected by such intrusions, reflecting the extensive reach of this cyber campaign.

