Left Menu

Dutch Government Considers Relaxing Control on Nexperia Amid China Dispute

The Dutch government may lift the order allowing it to block decisions at Nexperia if China resumes chip exports. The shortage has caused disruptions in the auto industry and beyond. Dutch officials are optimistic about shipments reaching Europe soon and are considering ending intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:37 IST
Dutch Government Considers Relaxing Control on Nexperia Amid China Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch government is poised to revoke a directive granting it veto power over Nexperia's corporate decisions, contingent upon China resuming critical chip exports, Bloomberg News revealed on Friday, citing informed sources.

While Reuters has yet to confirm the report, Dutch economy minister Vincent Karremans expressed confidence that Nexperia chips will soon be widely available across Europe and globally. He noted that the Netherlands stands ready to support such advancements.

Amid ongoing disruptions in the auto supply chain caused by a chip shortage linked to a dispute with China, Dutch authorities are reportedly prepared to suspend their intervention as early as next week should shipments live up to expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

Explosion Rocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

 Global
2
GST Rate Rejig Spurs Economic Growth and Investment in India

GST Rate Rejig Spurs Economic Growth and Investment in India

 India
3
Wales Rugby Team Embarks on a New Era with Coach Steve Tandy

Wales Rugby Team Embarks on a New Era with Coach Steve Tandy

 Global
4
Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka

Road Rage Incident Erupts After Concert in Dwarka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025