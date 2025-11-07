Dutch Government Considers Relaxing Control on Nexperia Amid China Dispute

The Dutch government is poised to revoke a directive granting it veto power over Nexperia's corporate decisions, contingent upon China resuming critical chip exports, Bloomberg News revealed on Friday, citing informed sources.

While Reuters has yet to confirm the report, Dutch economy minister Vincent Karremans expressed confidence that Nexperia chips will soon be widely available across Europe and globally. He noted that the Netherlands stands ready to support such advancements.

Amid ongoing disruptions in the auto supply chain caused by a chip shortage linked to a dispute with China, Dutch authorities are reportedly prepared to suspend their intervention as early as next week should shipments live up to expectations.

