Left Menu

Wall Street's Slide: Economic Concerns Trigger Major Index Declines

Wall Street's main indexes faced extended losses amid economic concerns and high valuations, particularly in the tech sector. The Nasdaq saw its worst decline since March. Alerts regarding market correction contributed to investor caution. Tech stocks like Nvidia declined, and broader impacts were felt across indexes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:07 IST
Wall Street's Slide: Economic Concerns Trigger Major Index Declines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indexes continued their downturn into a second consecutive session, poised for weekly declines. Concerns over the economy and inflated tech sector valuations affected investor sentiment. The tech-heavy Nasdaq recorded a nearly 2% drop following warnings of a possible market correction.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on track for their steepest weekly losses in four weeks, while the Nasdaq faced its most substantial weekly decline since March. Artificial intelligence-driven optimism had previously pushed the market to record highs, but current doubts about tech growth potential have dampened enthusiasm.

Tech giants Nvidia and Broadcom experienced notable declines of 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. The technology sector and semiconductor index were set for their largest weekly drops in seven months, reflecting a broader unease. Wall Street's fear gauge rose sharply, indicating heightened market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

 India
2
Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Confli...

 Global
3
Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

 India
4
Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025