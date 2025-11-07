IIT-Kharagpur and University of Bayreuth Unite for Sustainable Innovation

IIT-Kharagpur and Germany's University of Bayreuth have signed a memorandum of understanding to foster long-term collaboration in sustainable technologies and deep-tech innovation. The announcement came on Friday, highlighting the universities' shared commitment to nurturing talent capable of tackling global challenges.

The MoU was inked by IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty and University of Bayreuth President Stefan Leible. This partnership will establish an Indo-German Centre of Excellence on Innovation, designed to integrate the innovation ecosystems of both nations.

The centre will serve as a global hub for applied research, technology transfer, and entrepreneurial collaboration, engaging academia, industry, and startups. The initiative aims to transition innovations from laboratories into real-world applications, combining academic excellence with practical impact.