India AI Impact Summit 2026: Bridging People, Planet, and Progress

A pre-event for India's AI Impact Summit was hosted in Seattle, focusing on the summit's pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. The event featured discussions on AI in agri-tech and data centres, and introduced initiatives like 'AI for ALL'. The summit aims to unite global stakeholders to harness AI's potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is laying the groundwork for its upcoming AI Impact Summit in February 2026 in New Delhi, with a special pre-event held in Seattle. The focus of the event was on the summit's foundational pillars: People, Planet, and Progress, highlighting AI's transformative role in various sectors.

Organized by the Consulate General of India, the Seattle session featured tech industry leaders discussing advancements in agri-tech AI applications and India's expanding digital infrastructure. U.S. Congressmen Adam Smith and Michael Baumgartner were briefed on India's significant advances in AI technology.

In anticipation of the summit, the Consulate General of India announced three flagship initiatives, including the 'AI for ALL' challenge, to drive global AI solutions. This move underscores India's commitment to leveraging AI for social and economic growth, reaffirming its vision of "AI for All."

(With inputs from agencies.)

