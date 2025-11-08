India AI Impact Summit 2026: Bridging People, Planet, and Progress

India is laying the groundwork for its upcoming AI Impact Summit in February 2026 in New Delhi, with a special pre-event held in Seattle. The focus of the event was on the summit's foundational pillars: People, Planet, and Progress, highlighting AI's transformative role in various sectors.

Organized by the Consulate General of India, the Seattle session featured tech industry leaders discussing advancements in agri-tech AI applications and India's expanding digital infrastructure. U.S. Congressmen Adam Smith and Michael Baumgartner were briefed on India's significant advances in AI technology.

In anticipation of the summit, the Consulate General of India announced three flagship initiatives, including the 'AI for ALL' challenge, to drive global AI solutions. This move underscores India's commitment to leveraging AI for social and economic growth, reaffirming its vision of "AI for All."

