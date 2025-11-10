Left Menu

Cryptocurrency's New Frontier: DAT Companies Dive into Volatility

With pressures on bitcoin-focused companies intensifying, new entrants are pivoting to lesser-known cryptocurrencies, driven by Trump's favorable crypto stance and the successful Strategy of Michael Saylor. While public firms hope to boost returns, the shift introduces higher risks as DAT companies explore more volatile tokens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:39 IST
Cryptocurrency's New Frontier: DAT Companies Dive into Volatility

As bitcoin-focused companies face market saturation and a shift in sentiment, a new wave of entrants is turning to less prominent cryptocurrencies. This trend is partly driven by President Donald Trump's pro-crypto stance and the successful strategy employed by Michael Saylor, leading to 200 public companies investing in digital assets.

These companies, mostly penny stocks seeking increased profits, are moving towards more volatile tokens like BERA, NEAR, and Canton Coin. This shift is sparking concerns about potential risks for investors, as illustrated by the recent moves of companies such as Greenlane, OceanPal, and Tharimmune, according to market observations.

Experts warn of potential hazards as DAT companies increasingly rely on private investment placements, which can amplify returns but also introduce volatility. As traditional and crypto markets intertwine, investor caution is advised amid fluctuating prices and strategic shifts within this emerging sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

 India
3
Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

Bihar's High-Stakes Electoral Battle: Key Players and Dynamics

 India
4
Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

Shivakumar Accuses EC of Voter List Mismanagement in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025