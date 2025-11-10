Left Menu

Ather Energy Narrows Loss Amid Revenue Boost

Ather Energy Ltd reported a reduced net loss of Rs 154.1 crore in Q2 2025 due to increased revenue. The revenue jumped to Rs 898.9 crore, despite challenges from China's export ban on rare earth magnets. The company delayed demand incentive claims worth Rs 19.2 crore due to these disruptions.

Ather Energy Ltd, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced a reduction in its net loss to Rs 154.1 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This marks a significant improvement from the net loss of Rs 197.2 crore during the same period last year, buoyed by higher revenue figures.

The company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 898.9 crore, a marked increase from Rs 583.5 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, total expenses also rose to Rs 1,094.8 crore, compared to Rs 796.1 crore in the previous year.

Ather Energy faced challenges due to China's export ban on certain heavy rare earth magnets, impacting the global supply chain. This disruption caused the company to make temporary adjustments in its manufacturing process, affecting its ability to claim incentives under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, leading to a deferred claim submission of Rs 19.2 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

