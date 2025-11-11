Tech Mahindra's Leap into Global Network Testing

Tech Mahindra has entered a strategic licensing agreement with AT&T, aimed at offering telecom operators globally automated solutions for network health checks and connectivity tests. This initiative promises to enhance network reliability and robustness.

The Pune-based IT firm will harness AT&T's Automated Network Testing (ANT) and Open Tool platforms as part of the deal. These systems are poised to revolutionize network testing and certification across Long Term Evolution (LTE), 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) domains.

Featuring a user-friendly interface and automated backend, the ANT platform integrates multiple industry traffic generation tools. This aids in streamlined test execution and validation, ensuring comprehensive simulation of data and voice traffic crucial for mobile packet core network certification in both lab and production environments.