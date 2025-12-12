Gaza's Displaced Battle Floods Amid Shelter Shortages
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are facing the threat of flooding as torrential rains hit the region. The influx of rain has overwhelmed makeshift shelters, leading to dire living conditions for nearly 795,000 displaced people. Aid for essential materials to combat these conditions is delayed due to access restrictions.
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are grappling with serious flooding as torrential rains swamp the region, severely affecting makeshift shelters. The UN International Organization for Migration revealed on Friday that essential materials like sandbags and timber are unable to reach the enclave.
The storms drenched the Gaza Strip on Thursday, worsening the plight of displaced families and tragically resulting in the death of an infant due to exposure, according to local health authorities. UN officials caution that the deluge puts nearly 795,000 at risk, compounded by poor drainage and waste management.
While Israel claims to meet its humanitarian obligations, delays in aid delivery persist amid accusations of agency inefficiency and alleged theft. With supplies like waterproof tents failing under adverse conditions, urgently needed resources like 300,000 additional tents are stalled as living conditions remain dire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- floods
- displaced
- IOM
- UN
- shelters
- access restrictions
- living conditions
- infrastructure
- makeshift
ALSO READ
Delhi Police's Strategic Overhaul: Innovations in Counter-Terrorism and Cybercrime
Revitalizing India's Agriculture: A 44% Increase & Untapped Potential in Punjab
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Young Life
Brent Council Urges Ban on Paan Products Amid Health and Environmental Concerns
Tragedy Strikes Guwahati: Young Life Lost in Road Mishap