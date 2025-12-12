Gaza's Displaced Battle Floods Amid Shelter Shortages

Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are grappling with serious flooding as torrential rains swamp the region, severely affecting makeshift shelters. The UN International Organization for Migration revealed on Friday that essential materials like sandbags and timber are unable to reach the enclave.

The storms drenched the Gaza Strip on Thursday, worsening the plight of displaced families and tragically resulting in the death of an infant due to exposure, according to local health authorities. UN officials caution that the deluge puts nearly 795,000 at risk, compounded by poor drainage and waste management.

While Israel claims to meet its humanitarian obligations, delays in aid delivery persist amid accusations of agency inefficiency and alleged theft. With supplies like waterproof tents failing under adverse conditions, urgently needed resources like 300,000 additional tents are stalled as living conditions remain dire.

(With inputs from agencies.)