India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

The Kyndryl Readiness Report highlights India's rapid AI adoption and investment growth, with 91% of organizations anticipating AI-driven role transformations. However, challenges persist in innovation scaling, infrastructure modernization, and workforce reskilling. The report underscores geopolitical impacts on data governance and the need for a strategic shift towards accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:42 IST
India is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence, with a significant increase in AI investments across its organizations, according to the Kyndryl Readiness Report 2025. Indian enterprises foresee AI-induced transformations in business roles within a year, reflecting confidence in leveraging AI for digital disruption.

However, Indian organizations face hurdles in executing AI strategies, with foundational issues in infrastructure and workforce skills impeding progress. The report highlights a shift from innovation experimentation to accountability, emphasizing the need to prove the return on AI investments.

Geopolitical shifts are also influencing data governance frameworks, while concerns over cyber resilience persist. The report suggests that aligning technology with business priorities and addressing skill gaps are critical for India's AI-driven economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

