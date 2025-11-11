Left Menu

Price Cuts in India: Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Costs

Danish company Novo Nordisk has reduced the price of its weight-loss drug Wegovy by up to 33% in India. The price cuts follow competitor Eli Lilly's success with Mounjaro. The weight-loss market in India is poised for growth, especially as Wegovy's patent expires in 2026.

Updated: 11-11-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has announced significant price reductions for its weight-loss medication Wegovy, slashing costs by up to 33% in India. The price adjustment positions the Danish drugmaker in a competitive stance against Eli Lilly, whose product Mounjaro recently topped India's sales chart.

The document distributed by Novo highlights a new cost structure, with Wegovy's highest dose now priced at 16,400 rupees, down from 24,389.06 rupees. Similarly, the lowest dose has been reduced to 10,850 rupees from an earlier 16,260.94 rupees.

India represents a critical market for weight-loss solutions, with significant growth potential anticipated. As Wegovy's key ingredient, semaglutide, approaches its patent expiration in 2026, generic alternatives are expected to emerge, heightening competition even further.

