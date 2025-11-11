Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amid Fierce Market Competition

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has cut the price of its weight-loss drug Wegovy by up to 33% in India, a key battleground for obesity treatments. This move comes as it competes with Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, which has swiftly become India's top-selling drug by value as of October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:34 IST
Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amid Fierce Market Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, has announced a significant price reduction for its popular weight-loss medication, Wegovy, in the Indian market. The drug's cost has been slashed by up to 33%, a strategic move to bolster its presence in a rapidly expanding market for obesity treatments.

Both Novo Nordisk and U.S.-based Eli Lilly are vying for dominance in this lucrative sector, estimated to reach $150 billion globally by the end of the decade. Despite Wegovy's recent entry into the market, it faces stiff competition from Lilly's Mounjaro, which quickly became India's best-selling drug by value.

The price cut is seen as a necessary response to Mounjaro's success, as well as the anticipated entrance of generic versions once Wegovy's active ingredient patent expires in 2026. Partnerships with local pharmaceutical firms are also being leveraged to expand distribution and reach a wider customer base.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates Protection for Delhi’s ‘Green Lungs’

Supreme Court Mandates Protection for Delhi’s ‘Green Lungs’

 India
2
Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys Gerald Ford Carrier to Latin America

Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys Gerald Ford Carrier to Latin America

 Global
3
Enhanced Security Measures Implemented Post-Capital Blast

Enhanced Security Measures Implemented Post-Capital Blast

 India
4
Trio Nabbed for String of Chain-Snatching Incidents

Trio Nabbed for String of Chain-Snatching Incidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025