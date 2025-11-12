Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amidst Intense Market Competition

Novo Nordisk has cut prices of its weight-loss drug Wegovy by up to 37% in India. This move intensifies competition with Eli Lilly's Mounjaro in the growing obesity treatment market. The price reduction follows changes in India's sales tax structure and aims to boost Novo's market position before generics enter in 2026.

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced a significant price reduction for its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, slashing costs by up to 37%. The company aims to solidify its foothold in one of the fastest-growing markets for obesity treatments amid fierce competition with rival Eli Lilly.

India is emerging as a critical battleground for the two companies, with analysts projecting the global weight-loss drug market to be worth $150 billion annually by the decade's end. Wegovy's top dosage now retails at 16,400 rupees ($186.59), down from 24,389 rupees, reflecting adjustments to India's revised sales tax structure.

The price cut for Wegovy, part of the GLP-1 receptor agonists drug class, comes ahead of semaglutide's patent expiration in 2026, which is likely to invite generic competitors. Lilly's Mounjaro, already a top-seller, has set the stage for aggressive pricing strategies. Strategic partnerships are being crafted to enhance distribution across India.

