Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India Amidst Intense Market Competition

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk announced a significant price reduction for its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, slashing costs by up to 37%. The company aims to solidify its foothold in one of the fastest-growing markets for obesity treatments amid fierce competition with rival Eli Lilly.

India is emerging as a critical battleground for the two companies, with analysts projecting the global weight-loss drug market to be worth $150 billion annually by the decade's end. Wegovy's top dosage now retails at 16,400 rupees ($186.59), down from 24,389 rupees, reflecting adjustments to India's revised sales tax structure.

The price cut for Wegovy, part of the GLP-1 receptor agonists drug class, comes ahead of semaglutide's patent expiration in 2026, which is likely to invite generic competitors. Lilly's Mounjaro, already a top-seller, has set the stage for aggressive pricing strategies. Strategic partnerships are being crafted to enhance distribution across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)