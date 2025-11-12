Australia's Bold Move: Pioneering Social Media Age Ban for Teens

Australia is set to embark on a pioneering initiative by banning under-16s from social media, effective December 10. This unprecedented law aims to safeguard teenagers from the potential harms of social media by requiring age verification across platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

The legislation comes after extensive debates and concerns from tech giants who feared a loss of users and hefty fines for noncompliance. However, these companies have adapted by integrating software that estimates users' ages through online engagement, with minimal disruptions expected for Australia's remaining social media users.

This move is seen as a significant step in global efforts to restrict youth exposure to the risks associated with social media. Academics believe this decision could influence similar initiatives worldwide as countries like Britain and France have started enforcing age verification on specific online content.