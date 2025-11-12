Left Menu

Europe's Digital Democracy Shield: Fighting Disinformation Online

The European Commission unveiled a strategy leveraging online platforms and influencers to combat disinformation and protect democracy. This initiative requires digital giants like Google and Meta to curb illegal content under the Digital Services Act. The European Democracy Shield aims for coordinated efforts across EU nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST
Europe's Digital Democracy Shield: Fighting Disinformation Online
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at utilizing online platforms and influencers to combat disinformation and bolster democratic values across the continent. Announced on Wednesday, the strategy responds to mounting concerns about foreign interference in national elections.

Under the EU's Digital Services Act, established in 2022, tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and TikTok are already required to address illegal and harmful content. However, the newly introduced European Democracy Shield strategy calls for these companies to enhance their efforts further. One key feature of this strategy is the establishment of a DSA incidents and crisis protocol, designed to streamline coordination among authorities and ensure rapid responses to large-scale operations.

Additionally, the Commission highlighted the significance of influencers in online political campaigns. A voluntary network will be established to promote awareness of EU regulations among influencers. The recently launched European Centre for Democratic Resilience will further support these initiatives by coordinating expertise and resources across EU member states and facilitating information exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Quest for Chip Resilience Amid China Tensions

Europe's Quest for Chip Resilience Amid China Tensions

 Netherlands
2
TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias Towards BJP in BLA Appointments

TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias Towards BJP in BLA Appointments

 India
3
Odisha Gears Up for High-Stakes Cricket Match: Security and Infrastructure on Spotlight

Odisha Gears Up for High-Stakes Cricket Match: Security and Infrastructure o...

 India
4
Trump Hosts Influential Business Leaders at White House Dinner

Trump Hosts Influential Business Leaders at White House Dinner

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025