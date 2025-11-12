Europe's Digital Democracy Shield: Fighting Disinformation Online

The European Commission has unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at utilizing online platforms and influencers to combat disinformation and bolster democratic values across the continent. Announced on Wednesday, the strategy responds to mounting concerns about foreign interference in national elections.

Under the EU's Digital Services Act, established in 2022, tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and TikTok are already required to address illegal and harmful content. However, the newly introduced European Democracy Shield strategy calls for these companies to enhance their efforts further. One key feature of this strategy is the establishment of a DSA incidents and crisis protocol, designed to streamline coordination among authorities and ensure rapid responses to large-scale operations.

Additionally, the Commission highlighted the significance of influencers in online political campaigns. A voluntary network will be established to promote awareness of EU regulations among influencers. The recently launched European Centre for Democratic Resilience will further support these initiatives by coordinating expertise and resources across EU member states and facilitating information exchange.

