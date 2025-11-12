Left Menu

Sonatype Unveils AI Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, Boosting Global DevSecOps

Sonatype, a leader in AI-driven DevSecOps, inaugurated its Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion. This new hub, the largest R&D center, underscores Sonatype's commitment to AI, open source security, and empowering developers with intelligent and secure software solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:05 IST
Sonatype, the frontrunner in AI-driven DevSecOps, marked its global expansion milestone with the inauguration of an Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, India. The event was graced by notable dignitaries including Hon'ble Minister Sri Dudilla Sridar Babu and key figures from the Government of Telangana, signifying the region's growing influence in technology.

The Hyderabad Innovation Center signifies Sonatype's commitment to AI and open source security, housing over 200 experts to advance software development innovations. The new hub is set to be a pivotal R&D center, enhancing capabilities in AI/ML-driven security, cloud-native software development, and open source intelligence.

According to Bhagwat Swaroop, CEO of Sonatype, Hyderabad has become a magnet for innovation, positioning India as a central hub for technological advancement. The center will contribute significantly to global software development, emphasizing secure and intelligent solutions, and reinforcing Sonatype's position in the global software supply chain.

