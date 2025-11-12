Left Menu

Italy's Bold Move to Safeguard Fashion Industry with Import Tax

Italy plans to introduce a tax on low-value postal packages from non-European nations, primarily targeting imports from China. The initiative seeks to protect the country's fashion industry from unfair competition posed by low-cost foreign imports, specifically impacting online platforms like Shein and Temu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:17 IST
Italy's Bold Move to Safeguard Fashion Industry with Import Tax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy is set to impose a tax on low-value postal packages originating from non-European countries, a move politicians argue will shield the country's fashion industry from inexpensive foreign imports, predominantly from China. This measure is designed to counteract what Italian lawmakers describe as unfair competition in one of the nation's crucial markets.

The ruling parties are proposing a levy on shipments valued at less than 150 euros ($175). This plan aligns with discussions at the European Union level and is anticipated to be formalized as an amendment to next year's national budget in the coming weeks.

In 2024, EU customs processed approximately 4.6 billion low-value online purchase packages, with 91% sourced from China, marking a significant increase from 2023. This situation underscores the need for Italy's legislative actions as it confronts a surge in low-cost imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Phenome India: A Leap Towards Predictive Healthcare

Unveiling Phenome India: A Leap Towards Predictive Healthcare

 India
2
Jharkhand CM Intervenes to Rescue Migrant Workers from Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand CM Intervenes to Rescue Migrant Workers from Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Malaysia Aviation Group appoints Captain Nasaruddin Bakar as Prez, Group CEO

Malaysia Aviation Group appoints Captain Nasaruddin Bakar as Prez, Group CEO

 India
4
Mikaela Shiffrin Races on Recycled Snow: A Leap Forward in Sustainable Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin Races on Recycled Snow: A Leap Forward in Sustainable Skiin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025