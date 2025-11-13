Nazara Technologies Faces Financial Shift Amid Moonshine Impairment
Nazara Technologies posted a loss of Rs 33.9 crore in Q2 FY26 due to an impairment on its Moonshine Technologies investment, post India's ban on real money gaming. Despite the setback, Nazara's revenues soared by 65.1% year-on-year, showcasing robust growth and deeper engagement across platforms.
- Country:
- India
Nazara Technologies reported a Rs 33.9 crore loss for the second quarter of FY26, following an impairment on its investment in Moonshine Technologies. This decision was prompted by India's ban on real money-based online gaming.
Despite the financial setback, Nazara's revenues surged by 65.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 526.5 crore. The company highlighted a significant rise in EBITDA, with a 146.4 percent growth attributed to improved retention, enhanced LiveOps engagement, and expansive cross-platform distribution across mobile, console, and PC.
Joint Managing Director & CEO Nitish Mittersain emphasized that the current financial adjustments are non-recurring and do not affect the core business's operational cash flows or momentum, underscoring Nazara's commitment to evolving as a global gaming platform with scalable, long-term franchises.
ALSO READ
Shalimar Paints' Financial Turnaround: Marginal Loss Reduction in Q2 FY26
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Reports Robust Q2 FY26 Growth Amid Expansion Plans
Hindustan Copper Posts Remarkable Profit Surge in Q2 FY26
Nava Limited's Q2 FY26 Results: Steady Growth and Strategic Expansion
String Metaverse Ltd (BSE: META) Reports Record Q2 FY26 Results with 213.49% YoY Revenue Growth and 229.12% Surge in Profit Hong Kong / Dubai / Mumbai — H1 FY26