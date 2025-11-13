Left Menu

Nazara Technologies Faces Financial Shift Amid Moonshine Impairment

Nazara Technologies posted a loss of Rs 33.9 crore in Q2 FY26 due to an impairment on its Moonshine Technologies investment, post India's ban on real money gaming. Despite the setback, Nazara's revenues soared by 65.1% year-on-year, showcasing robust growth and deeper engagement across platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nazara Technologies reported a Rs 33.9 crore loss for the second quarter of FY26, following an impairment on its investment in Moonshine Technologies. This decision was prompted by India's ban on real money-based online gaming.

Despite the financial setback, Nazara's revenues surged by 65.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 526.5 crore. The company highlighted a significant rise in EBITDA, with a 146.4 percent growth attributed to improved retention, enhanced LiveOps engagement, and expansive cross-platform distribution across mobile, console, and PC.

Joint Managing Director & CEO Nitish Mittersain emphasized that the current financial adjustments are non-recurring and do not affect the core business's operational cash flows or momentum, underscoring Nazara's commitment to evolving as a global gaming platform with scalable, long-term franchises.

