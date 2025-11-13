Nazara Technologies Faces Financial Shift Amid Moonshine Impairment

Nazara Technologies reported a Rs 33.9 crore loss for the second quarter of FY26, following an impairment on its investment in Moonshine Technologies. This decision was prompted by India's ban on real money-based online gaming.

Despite the financial setback, Nazara's revenues surged by 65.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 526.5 crore. The company highlighted a significant rise in EBITDA, with a 146.4 percent growth attributed to improved retention, enhanced LiveOps engagement, and expansive cross-platform distribution across mobile, console, and PC.

Joint Managing Director & CEO Nitish Mittersain emphasized that the current financial adjustments are non-recurring and do not affect the core business's operational cash flows or momentum, underscoring Nazara's commitment to evolving as a global gaming platform with scalable, long-term franchises.