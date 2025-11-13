Geomagnetic Storm Halts Blue Origin's NASA Mission to Mars

A severe geomagnetic storm has forced Blue Origin to delay the launch of its New Glenn rocket, which was set to deliver NASA's twin EscaPADE satellites to Mars. The delay came as a result of heightened solar activity affecting space weather conditions.

The rocket was ready at Cape Canaveral for what would be Blue Origin's first significant scientific mission for NASA, originally scheduled for a Sunday launch. However, it was postponed due to poor weather conditions, with further delays announced as solar activity continued to threaten the mission's success.

The geomagnetic phenomenon led to vibrant displays of aurora borealis visible across vast regions of the U.S., reaching southern states like Texas and Florida. Meanwhile, the twin satellites aim to investigate similar solar interactions on Mars during a forthcoming 22-month journey.