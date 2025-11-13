Left Menu

Geomagnetic Storm Halts Blue Origin's NASA Mission to Mars

A geomagnetic storm has postponed Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket launch, carrying NASA's EscaPADE satellites to study Mars. Elevated solar activity has temporarily grounded the mission planned for Cape Canaveral. The storm has caused disruptions, with Northern Lights visible further south than usual in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 06:41 IST
A severe geomagnetic storm has forced Blue Origin to delay the launch of its New Glenn rocket, which was set to deliver NASA's twin EscaPADE satellites to Mars. The delay came as a result of heightened solar activity affecting space weather conditions.

The rocket was ready at Cape Canaveral for what would be Blue Origin's first significant scientific mission for NASA, originally scheduled for a Sunday launch. However, it was postponed due to poor weather conditions, with further delays announced as solar activity continued to threaten the mission's success.

The geomagnetic phenomenon led to vibrant displays of aurora borealis visible across vast regions of the U.S., reaching southern states like Texas and Florida. Meanwhile, the twin satellites aim to investigate similar solar interactions on Mars during a forthcoming 22-month journey.

