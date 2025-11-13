WinWire Shines as Finalist in 2025 Microsoft Partner Awards

WinWire has emerged as a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, specifically within the Modern Workplace for Frontline Workers category. This accolade underscores their significant contributions in elevating AI and cloud technology solutions for the healthcare sector.

Ashu Goel, the CEO of WinWire, expressed pride in this recognition, highlighting the firm's commitment to pioneering industry-leading solutions on the Microsoft platform. The company's focus on their Agentic AI @ Scale strategy is positioning them at the forefront of cutting-edge technological advancements.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate exemplary achievements in technological innovation and implementation, with WinWire acknowledged for its impactful solutions that enhance operations in sectors like providers, pharmaceuticals, and MedTech. This achievement emphasizes WinWire's role in empowering the next generation of frontier firms globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)