Acies Honored as ET Now's Leading Tech Brand for 2025
Acies has been recognized as one of ET Now's Best Tech Brands for 2025, spotlighting its leadership in technology-led transformation. Their no-code platform, Revolutio, is celebrated for democratizing enterprise technology and delivering measurable impact across industries, reflecting their commitment to innovation and consumer trust.
Acies has gained a prestigious accolade, being named one of ET Now's Best Tech Brands for 2025. The award, received during the ET Now Best Tech Brands Conclave in Bangalore, acknowledges Acies' strong dedication to technological transformation.
Highlighted at the event was Acies' no-code platform, Revolutio, which plays a pivotal role in democratizing enterprise technology. This recognition positions Acies among the top 200 brands in India, cited for pioneering work and imagination in business innovation.
ET Now's Best Tech Brands Conclave further honors excellence in transformative tech leadership and sparks discussions on the future of AI, innovation, and leadership, placing a spotlight on a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
