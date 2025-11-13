Revolutionizing Interaction: PhonePe and OpenAI Unite to Empower India with ChatGPT
PhonePe, a prominent fintech company, has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT features into its apps. This collaboration aims to provide users with better and more personalized information for various needs such as travel and shopping, thus enhancing daily interactions and accessibility to AI across India.
Fintech giant PhonePe has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT features to its Indian user base.
This significant collaboration will allow PhonePe app users to interact with ChatGPT's cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities. By embedding these features in both the consumer and business versions of the app, users can access smarter and more tailored information for everyday purposes like travel planning and shopping.
According to Oliver Jay, Managing Director for International Strategy at OpenAI, the partnership aims to showcase the vast potential of consumer AI in improving millions of daily lives across India. Jay emphasizes that India, being a global innovation hub, coupled with PhonePe's deep market understanding, makes for an ideal collaboration.
