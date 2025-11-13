European Markets Rally Amidst Mixed Earnings Reports

European shares climbed modestly on Thursday as investors shifted focus toward pivotal U.S. economic data following the conclusion of the nation's longest government shutdown. Despite the promising trend, Siemens' disappointing earnings reports constrained broader market advances.

The technology sector led the charge with a 1.3% uplift, courtesy of Infineon and ASML, who showcased resilience following last week's substantial losses. Encouraging AI-powered projections from Infineon and Cisco on Wednesday spurred renewed investor interest in tech stocks.

Attention remained fixed on U.S. developments with President Trump signing legislation to end the government shutdown. This move allows federal agencies to resume collecting critical economic data, though uncertainties linger over the timing and completeness of releases, potentially affecting Federal Reserve policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)