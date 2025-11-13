Left Menu

European Markets Rally Amidst Mixed Earnings Reports

European shares saw an uptick as attention turned to key U.S. economic data post-government shutdown. However, Siemens' disappointing earnings report tempered gains. Tech stocks rebounded, driven by positive forecasts from Infineon and Cisco. The market remains cautious due to potential data release delays impacting Federal Reserve decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:16 IST
European Markets Rally Amidst Mixed Earnings Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares climbed modestly on Thursday as investors shifted focus toward pivotal U.S. economic data following the conclusion of the nation's longest government shutdown. Despite the promising trend, Siemens' disappointing earnings reports constrained broader market advances.

The technology sector led the charge with a 1.3% uplift, courtesy of Infineon and ASML, who showcased resilience following last week's substantial losses. Encouraging AI-powered projections from Infineon and Cisco on Wednesday spurred renewed investor interest in tech stocks.

Attention remained fixed on U.S. developments with President Trump signing legislation to end the government shutdown. This move allows federal agencies to resume collecting critical economic data, though uncertainties linger over the timing and completeness of releases, potentially affecting Federal Reserve policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

 India
2
Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

 Global
3
Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bihar Polls

Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bih...

 India
4
Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025