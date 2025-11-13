Left Menu

CloudPe Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Bolstering Data Security and Trust

CloudPe, a growing cloud server company under LeapSwitch Networks, has attained SOC 2 Type II compliance, ensuring robust data security for its customers. SOC 2 is a security standard by AICPA, ensuring the safe handling of customer data. This certification strengthens CloudPe's commitment to secure and transparent cloud services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India – CloudPe, under LeapSwitch Networks Pvt. Ltd., has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, a significant milestone in cloud server security. This certification ensures the safe handling of customer data and demonstrates CloudPe's commitment to transparency and robust security measures.

SOC 2 compliance, a standard set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, demands a diligent audit process that reviews the provider's security protocols. It addresses essential trust areas like security, availability, and privacy, affirming that the company safeguards customer data effectively.

The achievement signifies CloudPe's dedication to maintaining high security standards on its platform. With strong data protection practices, including encryption and regular audits, CloudPe assures customers of a secure and reliable cloud computing service. Future certifications will further enhance privacy protection and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

