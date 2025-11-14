Left Menu

Unraveling the Ancient Origins of Canine Diversity

Scientific research reveals that the vast diversity of dog sizes and shapes began 11,000 years ago, long before modern breeds emerged. Meanwhile, Chinese astronauts plan to return to Earth soon after space debris delayed their mission onboard the Shenzhou space program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:28 IST
Unraveling the Ancient Origins of Canine Diversity

In a compelling discovery, new scientific research unveils that the remarkable diversity in dog sizes and shapes has roots tracing back some 11,000 years. This finding predates the advent of modern breeding, expanding our understanding of canine evolution and domestication.

Diverse in form and function, dogs have evolved significantly from their wolf ancestors over many millennia. This transformation, highlighted by examining over 600 skulls, underscores the unique paths that human companionship could have shaped in canine history.

In space news, China's manned space mission Shenzhou-20 experienced delays due to space debris but is set to return on Friday, showcasing resilience and adaptability in its space exploration agenda.

TRENDING

1
Bumrah's Magic and Spin Duo Put India Ahead Against Proteas

Bumrah's Magic and Spin Duo Put India Ahead Against Proteas

 India
2
Bumrah's Magic Turns the Tide for India in Test Opener

Bumrah's Magic Turns the Tide for India in Test Opener

 India
3
Supreme Court to Hear Sahara Group's Employee Salary Pleas on November 17

Supreme Court to Hear Sahara Group's Employee Salary Pleas on November 17

 India
4
Electrifying Celebrations as NDA Seizes Commanding Lead in Bihar Elections

Electrifying Celebrations as NDA Seizes Commanding Lead in Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025