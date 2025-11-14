In a compelling discovery, new scientific research unveils that the remarkable diversity in dog sizes and shapes has roots tracing back some 11,000 years. This finding predates the advent of modern breeding, expanding our understanding of canine evolution and domestication.

Diverse in form and function, dogs have evolved significantly from their wolf ancestors over many millennia. This transformation, highlighted by examining over 600 skulls, underscores the unique paths that human companionship could have shaped in canine history.

In space news, China's manned space mission Shenzhou-20 experienced delays due to space debris but is set to return on Friday, showcasing resilience and adaptability in its space exploration agenda.