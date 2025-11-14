Left Menu

Vertiv Launches State-of-the-Art Training Academy in Pune

Vertiv has unveiled its new Training Academy and Technology Excellence Center in Pune, India, to bolster global talent in digital infrastructure. The facility offers immersive learning for data center industry professionals, accompanied by innovative labs for power and thermal solutions testing, aiming to meet the increasing demands in AI-driven markets.

Vertiv, a leader in critical digital infrastructure, has opened its Vertiv Training Academy and Technology Excellence Center in Pune, India. This launch emphasizes Vertiv's commitment to developing talent and improving technology across global data centers and digital infrastructure sectors.

The Academy provides immersive learning experiences for sectors like colocation/cloud, enterprise, and communication networks. It offers practical exposure with live demonstrations of advanced cooling, power systems, and thermal management in an open-format environment, enhancing real-world operating simulations for digital infrastructure professionals.

The facility also includes R&D labs to advance power and thermal management solutions, supporting innovation and efficiency in data centers and telecommunications globally. This initiative serves as a key component in Vertiv's mission to ensure critical digital infrastructure's future readiness.

