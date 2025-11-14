iPhone 17 Launch Ignites Sales Surge in China

iPhone sales surged in China by 22% in the first month after the launch of the iPhone 17 series, even as the overall smartphone market faced a downturn, according to data from Counterpoint released on Friday.

The new series was a major contributor to Apple's sales in China since its September 19 debut, with the iPhone 17 accounting for nearly 80% of the units sold. In contrast, sales during the initial month after the iPhone 16 launch had reported a 5% decline.

The launch attracted hundreds to Apple's flagship store in Beijing, underscoring strong brand loyalty despite rising competition from Xiaomi and Huawei. Nonetheless, the Chinese smartphone market grappled with a 2.7% annual sales decline in the third quarter, according to Counterpoint figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)