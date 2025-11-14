Space Junk Causes Chinese Astronaut Delays: Challenges in Orbital Safety

Three Chinese astronauts, initially delayed due to space debris, have safely returned to Earth, landing in China's Inner Mongolia. The delay was due to a tiny crack found in their Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, compromising its safety for a crewed return.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) revealed this unforeseen complication, marking a significant disruption in their usually seamless space program. This nine-day postponement followed a six-month mission aboard the Tiangong space station.

The incident underscores the escalating problem of space debris, posing risks to spacecraft safety. It prompts international calls for cooperative action to address this growing threat to space exploration.

