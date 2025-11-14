Left Menu

Space Junk Causes Chinese Astronaut Delays: Challenges in Orbital Safety

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth after a debris collision delayed their landing by nine days. Their spacecraft, Shenzhou-20, was deemed unsafe for re-entry due to cracks caused by space debris. The incident highlights growing concerns over orbital debris impacting global space exploration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Chinese astronauts, initially delayed due to space debris, have safely returned to Earth, landing in China's Inner Mongolia. The delay was due to a tiny crack found in their Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, compromising its safety for a crewed return.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) revealed this unforeseen complication, marking a significant disruption in their usually seamless space program. This nine-day postponement followed a six-month mission aboard the Tiangong space station.

The incident underscores the escalating problem of space debris, posing risks to spacecraft safety. It prompts international calls for cooperative action to address this growing threat to space exploration.

