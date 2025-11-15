Left Menu

Guatemalan Giant Acquires SunnyD Maker for $1.4 Billion

Castillo Hermanos, a leading Guatemalan company, has purchased U.S. beverage manufacturer Harvest Hill, known for SunnyD, for $1.4 billion. The acquisition was announced by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on social media, highlighting a significant business move in the international market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 04:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major move that underscores the expanding influence of Latin American companies in the global market, the Guatemalan firm Castillo Hermanos has acquired U.S.-based Harvest Hill. This purchase, valued at $1.4 billion, adds popular beverage brands like SunnyD to Castillo Hermanos' expanding portfolio.

This monumental deal was confirmed by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, who announced the acquisition on social media platforms on Friday. The transaction marks a significant economic event, highlighting the growing interconnectedness of international markets.

With this acquisition, Castillo Hermanos positions itself as a formidable player in the beverage industry, further blending the economic ties between the United States and Central America. Harvest Hill's reputation, bolstered by renowned products such as SunnyD, strengthens the Guatemalan firm's standing in the global industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

